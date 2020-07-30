Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been opened by a special prosecutor. The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general. The special prosecutor closed an investigation into two complaints involving Infantino and attorney general Michael Lauber after turning up “elements that make up reprehensible behavior.” Lauber announced his resignation last week. Stefan Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber also.