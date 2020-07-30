Denial of Confederate group from Christmas parade upheld

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group that was denied permission to march in a Louisiana city’s Christmas parade when it insisted on carrying Confederate battle flags has been rebuffed by a federal appeals court. Three judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by the Louisiana Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans on Thursday. They upheld a lower court ruling that there was no constitutional violation in the denial of the permit because permitting decisions were made by a private, nonprofit group — not a government entity. The permit was denied in 2015, months after a white supremacist killed nine Black worshipers at a South Carolina church.