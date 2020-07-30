 Skip to Content

Grillin’ with News 4: Greek Chicken

New
12:29 pm Grillin' with News 4

(KTIV) - This week's dish on Grillin' With News 4 is Greek Chicken, submitted to us by Kay Econ.

Ingredients for Marinade

  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • Juice of 3 lemons
  • 1/2 cup Olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh Oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh Parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh Rosemary
  • 1  Tablespoon fresh Thyme
  • 1 teaspoon pepper, freshly grated
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 6 large chicken breasts

Directions

  • Marinate your chicken breasts at least 30 minutes, but they can be marinated overnight.
  • Brush your grill with oil so the chicken won’t adhere to the grill.
  • Brush your chicken with the marinade before you cook it on the grill.
  • Grill until the internal temperature is 160 degrees.
  • Allow your chicken to rest 5 minutes prior to eating.

Blake Branch

Related Articles

Skip to content