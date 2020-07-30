Grillin’ with News 4: Greek Chicken

Grillin’ with News 4: Greek ChickenNew
(KTIV) - This week's dish on Grillin' With News 4 is Greek Chicken, submitted to us by Kay Econ.
Ingredients for Marinade
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- Juice of 3 lemons
- 1/2 cup Olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon fresh Oregano
- 1 Tablespoon fresh Parsley
- 2 Tablespoons fresh Rosemary
- 1 Tablespoon fresh Thyme
- 1 teaspoon pepper, freshly grated
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 large chicken breasts
Directions
- Marinate your chicken breasts at least 30 minutes, but they can be marinated overnight.
- Brush your grill with oil so the chicken won’t adhere to the grill.
- Brush your chicken with the marinade before you cook it on the grill.
- Grill until the internal temperature is 160 degrees.
- Allow your chicken to rest 5 minutes prior to eating.