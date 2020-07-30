Grillin’ with News 4: Greek Chicken

(KTIV) - This week's dish on Grillin' With News 4 is Greek Chicken, submitted to us by Kay Econ.

Ingredients for Marinade

5 cloves of garlic, minced

Juice of 3 lemons

1/2 cup Olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh Oregano

1 Tablespoon fresh Parsley

2 Tablespoons fresh Rosemary

1 Tablespoon fresh Thyme

1 teaspoon pepper, freshly grated

1 teaspoon salt

6 large chicken breasts

Directions