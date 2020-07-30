Hong Kong disqualifies 12 opposition nominees for assembly

HONG KONG (AP) — At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong have been disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying they failed to uphold the city’s mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. It marks a a setback for the pro-democracy camp, which had aimed to win a majority of seats in the legislature this year. Meanwhile activist Lee Cheuk-yan rebuked a tough national security law that Beijing had imposed following last year’s massive protests. He criticized authorities for arresting four youths on suspicion of inciting secession via online posts.