July 30: 585 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 585 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the state's total cases since the pandemic began to 43,778.

Five new deaths are also being reported as of Thursday morning. That brings the state's death toll to 854.

Meanwhile, 541 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total to 31,736.

Currently, 237 people in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a drop from 246 from Wednesday. Seventy-six people remain in ICU.

As of Thursday morning, 463,778 residents in the state have tested for the virus.

The figures are as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.