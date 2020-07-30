July 30: South Dakota reports 44 additional cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) -- South Dakota reported 44 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the state's total to 8,685.

This daily total includes cases reported to the Department between Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state's death toll at 129.

The state is also reporting 7,690 total recoveries, an increase of 81 since yesterday.

There are currently 44 people hospitalized in the state.