LAKES AREA NEWS: Okoboji Bible and Missionary Conference set to begin Sunday

The COVID-19 pandemic won't get in the way of an event taking place this year in the Iowa Great Lakes.

The Okoboji Bible and Missionary Conference begins this Sunday, August 2, and runs through August 7 on the tabernacle grounds just off Highway 71 in Arnolds Park.

Jon Pausley, Executive Director, says the pandemic did result in them canceling all children and youth programming this year, but he says the morning gatherings and evening services are still on.

He says a concert featuring the group “Sidewalk Prophets” will be held Sunday evening at 7:15 pm at Preservation Plaza at Arnolds Park.

"Sidewalk Prophets really just recently put out a new release that has gone number one on the charts for Christian music in the area, so we're just excited to have them, the timing worked out well and it's going to be actually their first live show in quite a while. They've done quite a bit of online work recently but they're excited to get here and actually play live for an audience.”

Pausley says a number of keynote speakers are also scheduled during the week, and that most of the events will also be made available online.

While donations will be accepted, there is no charge and the conference is non-denominational.

You can find more information and a lineup of speakers at okobojiconference.org.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and Pausley says various precautions will be in place, along with additional sanitizing