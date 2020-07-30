Local Siouxland restaurant reacts to Governor Renoylds’ social distancing proclamation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The State of Iowa is taking additional steps to enforce social distancing-- and advanced hygiene practices-- at bars, restaurants and other food establishments as the number of COVID-19 cases surge again.

With Governor Reynolds' new mandate for bars and restaurants in Iowa, some establishments could face consequences when it comes to loosely following social distancing rules.

"We knew this wasn't a joke, and we didn't want to mess around with it," said Jzar Templin, Taproom Manager at Marto Brewing.

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' proclamation includes bars and restaurants creating at least six feet of physical distance between customers.

All patrons must have a seat at a table or bar, and the establishment must limit people from gathering closer than six feet.

"We'll ramp up enforcement on our bars and restaurants. And so the first offense through the bars will be a $1,000 fine, if they get a second offense it will be a seven-day suspension, and a third offense will be a revocation. So, we need them to know that we take this seriously," said Governor Kim Renoylds.

Jzar Templin, Taproom Manager at Marto Brewing, said they've been taking social distancing steps from the beginning.

"We definitely don't want to take any steps backwards. And I think that it's a pretty awesome thing that the governor has reached out to us and is giving us the opportunity to kind of correct things that maybe aren't necessarily the best right now for the state of Iowa. Instead of just shutting us completely down," said Templin.

Templin said they will be enforcing the social distancing rules.

"If they start breaking the rules then we just have to crack down on them. And we don't want to sound like the bad guys either, but at the same time this is what's going on. This is what's real right now. And we have to make sure that we're all doing our part," said Templin.

Leaders with Marto Brewing Company said if you're uncomfortable coming in to eat, take out is still available.

Templin said he hopes the "Three Strike Rule" will help other bars and restaurants get on track with enforcing social distancing. He said Marto will do its part in helping get back to normal.