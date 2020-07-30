Mild weather for Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers and thunderstorms moved through Siouxland once again last night.

Giving some areas some much needed rainfall.

Some lingering showers could persist this morning, but by the afternoon the rain clears out and we are left with cloudy skies.

All of Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 80s.

Tonight stays cloudy and mild, with a low in the low 60s.

Friday will return sunshine with a high in the mid 80s.

Saturday afternoon has a small chance of getting some thunderstorm once again.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 80s.

Monday will also be sunny, with a high in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s.