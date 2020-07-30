Multiple Chicago police officers shot in violent arrest

CHICAGO, Illinois (NBC News) -- Multiple police officers were injured Thursday after gunfire erupted at a Chicago police station.

Authorities say police were attempting to arrest what they described as a "violent carjacking offender."

The suspect was in the process of being arrested when shots rang out.

At least three officers and the alleged offender were wounded.

Two other officers were treated for chest pain.

Police say the offender was able to fire multiple shots at police.

The conditions of the officers and suspect are not known at this time.