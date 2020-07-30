Florida faces pressure, sees record high virus deaths

MIAMI (AP) — Health officials in Florida tallied a new record high in daily COVID-19 deaths for the third straight day. The state faces pressure to adopt new measures to combat the pandemic. The head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel sent letters to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and three other Republican governors requesting documents to show how their states are fighting the pandemic. The Florida Department of Health said 253 more deaths were reported. That brings its average reported deaths per day to 154 for the past week and raises the state’s total death toll to 6,586.