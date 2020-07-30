Sneaky’s Sioux City location will close for a week after positive COVID-19 test

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A local restaurant has closed its doors for a week, after one of its employees at the Sioux City location tests positive for COVID-19.

Owners of Sneaky's Chicken thank their employees and customers for continued support during what they refer to as uncertain times. A statement from the company states, "It saddens us to report that an employee at Sneaky's has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to following CDC guidelines, we have been working with Siouxland District Health Dept., and local physicians and medical staff on how to move forward. In the hopes of minimizing the spread, we've decided to temporarily close until August 6th."

The Okoboji Sneaky's was not affected and remains open.