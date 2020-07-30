Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $600 unemployment benefit created to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic appears likely to expire. The Senate left Washington on Thursday without acting to extend the weekly benefit, just one day before it was set to lapse. Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell made a procedural move to make it easier to turn next week to a potential compromise. Republicans want to extend the bonus unemployment benefit at less than $600. But talks with Democrats are at a standstill despite widespread agreement that more coronavirus aid is needed.