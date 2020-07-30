Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias was battering Puerto Rico early Thursday with high winds and heavy rains, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Isaias was located about 100 miles west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 160 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west northwest at 21 mph. According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. Klotzbach tweeted that the previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.