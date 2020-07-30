Trump floats November election delay – but he can’t do that

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election. But the dates of presidential elections are set in federal law, and cannot be changed except by Congress. On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” But there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes. Trump’s tweet comes as he’s trailing in polls and on a day of bad economic news — the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, the worst quarterly plunge ever.