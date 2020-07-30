WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference on ‘Return to Learn’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference Thursday morning on the state's "Return to Learn" plan.

Earlier this month, Gov. Reynolds overrode local school districts that wanted to hold online classes.

She instead is requiring students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms this upcoming school year, even as the state's coronavirus cases have surged this summer.

