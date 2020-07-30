Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a statewide mask order amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued earlier to kill his “safer at home” order. The Democratic governor on Thursday ordered the wearing of masks starting Saturday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out an order from Evers’ health secretary closing most nonessential businesses. Republicans brought that lawsuit. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he is gauging the interest of his caucus in reconvening the Legislature and voting down the order.