Agency probed abuse reports months before Kansas girl slain

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas child welfare agency has determined that a 3-year-old girl whose battered body was found earlier this month died as the result of child abuse. The belated finding that comes months after the agency first received reports of abuse. The Kansas Department for Children and Families released a summary pertaining to Olivia Ann Jansen in response to an open records request from The Associated Press. Her remains were found in a shallow grave on July 10, after her father reported the Kansas City, Kansas, girl missing. The newly released summary shows the agency received reports of alleged abuse in February and June.