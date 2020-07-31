Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Newly formed Hurricane Isaias is bearing down on the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Friday and was centered about 340 miles (545 kilometers) southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). The storm is forecast to strengthen near or over the Bahamas and it could near South Florida on Saturday and Sunday. Officials say the storm has killed one man in the Dominican Republic.