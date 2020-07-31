Camp High Hopes to host annual Rib Fest Fundraiser Roadside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Good food, good music and good times is what Camp High Hopes' annual "Rib Fest Fundraiser" provides.

But, due to COVID-19 concerns, the fundraiser will look a little different this year.

Like many other events and fundraisers, this year the "Rib Fest Fundraiser" will be a "drive-through".

You'll be able to pull up to Battery Park, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and pick up your box filled with a variety of different meats on Saturday, August 1st.

Organizers say you won't even have to leave your car.

"So, people will come in and it's as contactless as we can possibly make it. You can come in, and if you pre-order you go in one lane, and if buy that day you go in a different lane. So, it's going to look very different from what it normally does," said Sarah Morgan, Advancement Director for Camp High Hopes.

Morgan says because of the pandemic, Camp High Hopes had to cancel the last half of their spring sessions, and all of their summer sessions.

"So, we've been hit pretty hard. So this fundraiser is extremely important to us. Every dollar we raise stays right here in Siouxland," she said. "It goes to help people from the Siouxland area attend our life changing programs at Camp High Hopes," said Morgan.

Mogan adds they're grateful for the community who continue to support them throughout the changing times of the pandemic.

For more information about the Rib Fest Roadside, and details about the different meats in the boxes, you can click here.