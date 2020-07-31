Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in streets

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scores of people have been arrested in Zimbabwe as hundreds of military troops along with police attempt to thwart an anti-government protest. Organizers say demonstrators originally planned to protest alleged government corruption but are now targeting the ruling political party, using the hashtag #ZANUPFmustgo.” Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as the economy implodes. Inflation is more than 700%, the second highest in the world. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the planned protest as “an insurrection to overthrow our democratically elected government.” The opposition and human rights groups say they witnessed abuses ahead of the protest.