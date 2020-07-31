Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday. Along with other government health experts, Fauci is testifying before a special House panel investigating the coronavirus pandemic. His appearance comes at a time when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation’s path forward. Fauci’s message in recent days has been that Americans can’t afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19, and individuals need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks in public, keeping their distance from others, and avoiding crowds and indoor spaces such as bars.