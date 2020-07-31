Highways raise alarm in Cairo’s historic City of the Dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s government is building two new highways through Cairo’s City of the Dead, a sprawling set of cemeteries that date back centuries. Officials say no registered monuments have been damaged. But preservationists are alarmed. Bulldozers have been tearing down graves that they say have historic and architectural value even if they are not registered. More important, the new multi-lane freeways tear apart an urban fabric that has remained largely intact across the eras. The government has been on a furious campaign of bridge and highway building, which it says is vital to easing traffic and linking Cairo’s suburbs. But critics say it sometimes disregards the city it’s passing through.