Judge orders partial release of video in man’s jail death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that two videos showing how a jailed North Carolina man was restrained before his death late last year should be released to the public. The Forsyth County judge said in Friday’s ruling that the release of video footage of 56-year-old John Neville is in the public interest. The Black man died of a brain injury on Dec. 4 at a Winston-Salem medical center. Five former detention officers and a nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. The judge said videos won’t be publicly available before midday Wednesday.