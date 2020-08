YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Yankton, South Dakota Police are warning residents about a mountain lion that has been spotted in a residential neighborhood.

In a post, on the police department's Facebook page, investigators say it was last seen in the area of 31st and Francis, heading east towards the corn field south of the airport, on Friday.

They ask anyone who sees the mountain lion to call the Yankton police department at (605) 668-5210.