SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Shortly after noon on Friday, South Sioux City Police responded to the report of shots fired. It happened near the intersection of 21st and F Streets.

Two vehicles have been hit by gun fire in South Sioux City. No injuries reported. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/YCPnaczLEb — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) July 31, 2020

Our crew on the scene reports that two vehicles have been hit by gunfire and that there are no injuries.

We will continue to update the story here and on News 4 tonight.