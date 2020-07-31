Reports: Trump to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok

NEW YORK (AP) — Published reports say President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns. Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that the administration is considering banning the app. TikTok said it does not comment on rumors or speculation. TikTok has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. It has a reputation for fun, goofy videos and is popular with young people. But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about censorship of videos and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.