Sioux City Police to present proposal for body cameras

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday night Sioux City Police will present a proposal to the city council to buy body cameras for the police force.

The more than $260,000 proposal would buy 120 body cameras, as well as, pay for equipment, hardware, software, and training.

This would outfit every uniformed police officer with a body camera, and extras to be used as needed by others on the police force.

Both Police Chief Rex Mueller and Mayor Bob Scott say this proposal has been in the works for a long time and will be a great addition to the department.

"These cameras will only confirm what I believe that we have police officers that act in a professional manner and if some reason they don't, we need to make sure that we have that, and we need to make sure that we learn from that, and make sure we train for that," said Scott.

Scott said he would be shocked if the proposal doesn't pass the city council on a unanimous vote on Monday night.

Scott believes the money to pay for the body cameras would most likely come from the revenue the city receives from red light and speed cameras.

Scott says that money is supposed to be used for public safety.

If the council approved the proposal, the cameras will likely be put to use in late fall.