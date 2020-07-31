Sioux City Railroad Museum prepares to re-open by appointment only

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City museum that holds over 100 years of history is preparing to re-open after being shut down for months.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum is where the Sioux City Engine Terminal and Car Repair Shops of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railway once served as an industrious railroad hub.

The museum typically opens up for the season on March 1st, but the pandemic had other plans.

"We were able to open for 2 weeks before we closed, and we haven't been open since," said Matt Merk, Executive Director.

With the Museum re-opening their doors, museum goers can enjoy a ride on the tracks, touch the locomotives, and view iconoc landmarks.

"We pushed it back a little further, and a little further into the year waiting to see how things were shaping with the control of the pandemic, and we just wanted to make sure that our volunteers were safe, our staff was safe, and of course our guest were safe," said Merk.

Merk said in order to provide a safe and enjoyable experience-- you'll have to make an appointment before you go.

He says this process will allow them to better follow CDC and IDPH guidelines.

"We had to have volunteer orientation too becasue roles have changed. We have volunteers going around hourly and their job is just to clean and sanitize, and we have very specific volunteers only doing tours," said Merk.

Merk said their goal is to expand their hours as it becomes safe to do so and eventually get back to their normal schedule.

"It'll be nice to bring guests back in because that's what we are here for, we are here for the community," said Merk.

The Executive Director adds they will not be requiring masks, but they are encouraging them.

To schedule you appointment call 712-233-6996 at least one week in adavance.