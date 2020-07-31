South Sioux City Police investigating Friday morning shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebr. (KTIV) - South Sioux City Police are investigating after shots were fired in a neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police were called to East 21st Street and F Street just before noon.

When police arrived the found two vehicles had been stuck by gunfire.

Police say that multiple shots were fired from what they believe is a small-caliber weapon.

That said, investigators don't believe there's any risk to the public.

"No, not at this time. Obviously we'll maintain a watch on the area and any other area in the city that a problem could arise, but we're not expecting it at this time," said Sgt. Shawn Jensen, South Sioux City Police Department.

The only description police have of the vehicle involved is that it's a white vehicle.

No make or model is known.

The incident remains under investigation