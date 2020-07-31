TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Television host Regis Philbin, who died last week at 88, has been buried at the University of Notre Dame following a private funeral service at his alma mater. School spokesman spokesman Dennis Brown says Philbin was buried Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the northern Indiana school’s campus after the private service. Brown says Philbin “is now resting in peace at Notre Dame.” The South Bend Tribune reports that the genial television host and personality graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 and was an enthusiastic alum, often returning to the South Bend campus for football games, banquets, concerts and other events.