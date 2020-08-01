Chicago homicides and shootings rise sharply in 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — Homicides and shootings have surged in Chicago during the first seven months of the year. Police released statistics Saturday showing that from Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people shot, including many of those who were killed. There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings in the first seven months of 2019. Police say overall crime in Chicago, including violent crimes, burglaries and thefts, was down 9% compared to the same period last year. That was driven by a 26% decline in thefts and a 19% decline in sexual assaults. The Trump administration recently said it was sending federal agents to help local authorities fight violent crime in Chicago and other cities.