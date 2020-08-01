Financially struggling zoos could be latest pandemic victims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet animals still need expensive care and food, meaning the closures that began in March — the start of the busiest season for most animal parks — have left many of the facilities in dire financial straits. Even after many parks reopened, attendance has remained low as people choose to stay home and avoid crowds. Zoo administrators say the strain on budgets has led to layoffs and pay cuts. Now zoos are turning to the public for help.