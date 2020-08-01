Giants extend contract of Nick Gates after Solder’s opt out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, the New York Giants extended the contract of third-year tackle Nick Gates. The Giants announced Saturday that Gates had signed a two-year extension worth at least $6 million. The Giants also confirmed they had signed placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. He reached an agreement with the team earlier this week after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.