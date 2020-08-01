Investigation begins after body recovered from lake near Ruthven, IA

Ruthven, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation has begun after authorities in Palo Alto County, Iowa, say a body was recovered from a lake south of Ruthven, Iowa.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, the body has been identified as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa. An autopsy was performed and a final report by the Medical Examiner's Office will be released to law enforcement when final testing is completed.

The sheriff's office says at 1:16 p.m. on July 22, they received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, which is south of Ruthven.

The body was observed about 25 feet from the shore at the east boat ramp in the 3700 block of 353 Avenue. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in and the body was removed and taken to the Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny, Iowa, where it was identified as Bontrager.

On July 31, search warrants were executed at a pair of residences in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Three vehicles were also searched. Authorities say several items were seized and will be analyzed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office at (712) 852-3535.