Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has detained a leader of a little-known California-based opposition group for allegedly planning a 2008 attack on a mosque that killed 14 people and wounded over 200 others. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed Saturday that Jamshid Sharmahd of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran also planned other attacks around the Islamic Republic amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. over its collapsing 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It remains unclear how Sharmahd, whom Iran accused of running the opposition group’s Tondar militant wing, ended up detained by intelligence officials. The Glendora-based Kingdom Assembly of Iran did not respond to requests for comment.