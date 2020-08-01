NAIA spring football could allow northern cities a chance to host title game

On Friday, the NAIA postponed their fall football championships until spring 2021. Football joins all of the other fall sports that were already postponed until spring.

The GPAC, which includes Morningside, Briar Cliff, Northwestern, and Dordt, says it still plans to play in the fall. That means, that they would play a conference schedule in the fall and teams that make the playoffs would then return and play in the spring as well. There are still a lot of things that need to be sorted out. One of those is whether the National Championship game will still be played in Grambling, Louisiana. Morningside Head Coach Steve Ryan says having the championship game in the spring creates an opportunity for other cities to host that event.

"This is a one time shot that northern schools can have the National Championship," said Ryan. "It would be nice for it to be in a city like Sioux City or Des Moines or Helena or Indianapolis."

Morningside opens the season on September 12th at home against Northwestern.