‘Rebuilding Paradise’ looks at emotional toll of deadly fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new documentary by director Ron Howard captures a town’s tough recovery following one of the most devastating wildfires in California’s history. The makers of “Rebuilding Paradise” spent a year documenting the aftermath of the Camp Fire. It focuses on the colossal cleanup and rebuilding efforts in the wake of the fire that killed 85 people and destroyed some 19,000 buildings. The documentary follows several wildfire survivors as they piece their lives back together and offers signs of the town’s resilience despite many uncertainties about its future.