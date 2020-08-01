Thunderstorm and shower chances continue into the night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some areas received some light rain in our Saturday afternoon. The high reached the low 80s.

Tonight will continue to have some shower and thunderstorm chances across Siouxland.

The low will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow has a small chance of getting some sprinkles in the day, but most of it will be spent with mostly sunny skies.

The high will drop us back into the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night has a chance of some thunderstorms and showers.

Those chances continue into Thursday and Thursday night.

Thursdays high will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.