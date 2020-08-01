Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

Virtual learning is part of an increasing number of fall reopening plans, and districts are facing pressure to improve after many students got left behind this spring. But investment in training varies widely as teachers start the school year during the coronavirus pandemic. While some school systems have offered new guidance on teaching from afar, many educators feel like they’re on their own. An education technology researcher says more affluent school districts have used the summer to train teachers and will do well. But he’s concerned for the “have-nots” who might not be given the right tools to succeed.