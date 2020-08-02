All-America center Garza passes on NBA to return to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza says he’s withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season. Garza says his heart is in Iowa City and that it would have been hard to close the book on his college career without a last chapter. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center from Washington, D.C., scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971. Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year.