August 2: 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Siouxland District Health Department has reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The 10 were identified following 89 tests conducted Saturday.

Thus far, over 3,600 Woodbury county residents have tested positive for the virus. This according to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday morning.

About 89% of the county's cases have recovered. 48 have died. Over 300 have been hospitalized.