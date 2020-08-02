August 2: 88 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to new figures released Sunday morning.

The new cases brings the state's total positive cases to 8,955.

Officials are reporting one more person has died from the virus, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 135.

Currently 35 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

89 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the state state total to 7,909.