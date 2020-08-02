August 2: Iowa COVID-19 cases surpass 45,000

(KTIV) - Iowa medical experts are reporting 544 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 45,481 Sunday



Two more deaths were reported on Sunday afternoon, bringing that number to 874.



241 are reportedly hospitalized, with 78 patients in the ICU. 27 patients were admitted within the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are down from yesterday's number, but still higher than in recent weeks. 44% of the state's Inpatient beds are available.



Approximately 72% of Iowa's cases have recovered.