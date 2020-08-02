Fair Official: Dakota-Thurston County Fair a success despite changes due to COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Many county fairs have been canceled due to COVID-19. But not all of them.

Sunday marked the conclusion of this year's Dakota-Thurston County Fair in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Despite some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with the Dakota-Thurston county fair say this year… it was a success.

From tractor pulls to bull riding, the Dakota-Thurston County fair had classic summer fun for all.

Lisa Bousquet, fair manager said planning the fair during the pandemic was a big task.

"All in all the fair went really well, I feel. We didn't know what to what to expect. Our numbers were down our livestock numbers. Our static exhibits were down. We had a few less families here participating than we normally do. But our spectator sports were big," she said. "I mean we had great turnouts for all of those. And just the fact that we have this great, large outdoor venue. So, people could come out and be outside, and be socially distanced," said Lisa Bousquet, Fair Manager.

Bousquet says they had to rethink the way they ran the fair, due to the pandemic.

Fewer children in the ring for showing, no commercial vendors and lots of sanitizing were just a few of the adjustments they made this year.

"So, there were a lot of changes. But all in all, some of those changes we feel as a board were good. Because we found some things maybe that will work better next year that we changed due to COVID that will work better going forward," said Bousquet.

She adds, even though the fair was downsized, fairgoers had fun nonetheless.

"It was so great to see people and I think everyone was just happy to maybe have a small bit of normalcy. You know, kind of go back to what it was before we knew what COVID meant," said Bousquet.

Bousquet says she's thankful for all who came out to support the fair even during these changing times.