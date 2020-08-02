Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is perhaps the most forthcoming member of the Supreme Court when it comes to telling the public about her many health issues. But Ginsburg waited more than four months to reveal publicly that her cancer had returned and that she was undergoing chemotherapy. In some ways, the coronavirus pandemic made the court more accessible to the public, with live audio of telephone arguments in May. But the inability to see the justices and, after arguments concluded on May 13, hear them, made what went on in the late spring and early summer even harder to read than usual.