In Africa, stigma surrounding coronavirus hinders response

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A dangerous stigma has sprung up around the coronavirus in Africa — fueled, in part, by severe quarantine rules in some countries as well as insufficient information about the virus. Such stigma is not unique to the continent: Patients from Ecuador to Indonesia have been shamed when their diagnosis became known. But with testing in Africa limited and some health workers going without proper gear, fear of the virus on the continent is hindering the ability to control it in many places. It is also discouraging people from seeking care for other diseases.