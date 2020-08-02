India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces hurricane

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braces for a hurricane that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts. India’s 54,735 cases are down from the previous day’s record 57,118 but raised the country’s total to 1.75 million. In Japan, all but five of its 1,540 new cases were transmitted domestically. The spike in Japanese cases, most of them people in their 20s and 30s, prompted warnings young people were letting their guard down. Governments worldwide have reported a total of 684,075 deaths and 17.8 million cases.