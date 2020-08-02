Iowa reports 45,481 cases of coronavirus, 874 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases reported in Iowa reached 45,481 Sunday after it increased 544 since Saturday. Iowa officials also reported two more deaths linked to COVID-19, which gives the state a total of 874 deaths linked to the virus. Hospitalizations for the virus remain at an elevated level across the state. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 231 people were hospitalized. That’s down from Saturday’s 242 people hospitalized but still higher than what had been seen in recent weeks. Yet the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains far below the state’s peak of 417 on May 6.