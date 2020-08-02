Juvenile drowns in Wall Lake near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile has drowned in Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls. Authorities were called to the lake around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after the juvenile went under water near the beach. The victim was unresponsive went pulled from the water and died at a hospital. The name, age and gender of the victim were not released. The sheriff’s office is investigating. The Argus Leader reports it’s the second drowning at Wall Lake this year. Thirty-eight-year-old Lazerick Grant died in June while saving two children who had fallen off a flotation device.